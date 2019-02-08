Director Mahi V Raghav's Telugu movie Yatra starring Mammootty, Jagapathi Babu, Sudheer Babu and Suhasini Maniratnam, has received positive review and good rating ftom the audience around the world.

Yatra is a biographical film about YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to June, 2009 representing Indian National Congress. Mahi V Raghav has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner 70mm Entertainments. It has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2.29 hours.

Analysis: Mahi V Raghav has chosen to show YS Rajasekhar Reddy's Padayatra, which paved way to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Yatra, which is high on emotional quotient, is slow and dragging in parts and some unnecessary scenes, which show vested political interests, add to the agony of the viewers. It is an attempt to cater YSRCP's political needs, rather than showcasing YSR's biopic, say the audience

Performance: Mammootty is the perfect fit for the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and he has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Yatra. Jagapathi Babu, Sudheer Babu and Suhasini Maniratnam, Ashrita Vemuganti, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Posani Krishna Murali and Sachin Khedekar have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Yatra has rich production values and amazing background score, picturisation and dialogues are the attractions on the Technical front, add the viewers.

Yatra movie review live updates: We bring some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

#Yatra first half is very boring , nothing interesting apart from the pre introduction & introduction scenes of YSR, background score is big minus..hoping for a better second half. #YatraOnFeb8th After second half felt first half is better. Mamootti nailed in few scenes ...Jagan speech in climax make me feel more why ppl are making poltical masala movies than biopics..Rajareddy is arrested multiple times for many cases & YSR remembering his words is a big joke

Just came out of Movie 45 mins back. #YATRA Movie - My take... . Hats off to Mumutty, back ground score n dialogs. It's a good movie .. last 5 mins is for YCP.

#Yatra is a winner. #MaviVRaghav direction is Crisp, precise and beautiful. Picturization is incredible. #Mamotty gave the life for #YSR no lags no controversies just feel the emotions it's a #Blockbuster

#Yatra One man show by @mammukka @MahiVraghav taking Pre climax and climax block is too good. A perfect tribute to #YSR All thanks to Mahi Raghav sir and Mammukka sir.. Cinematography, Music #joharYSR #YsrLivesOn @MammoottyMovies @70mmEntertains @MammoottyFC369

#Yatra is exactly what the makers want it to be ,it's a tale that tell us less about #YSR Garu & more about the problems of ppl he got to know during #PadaYatra There are few unnecessary quies thrown against ruling party which are completely unnecessary in the 1st half #Yatra 2nd half -few scenes are too melodramatic but #Mammootty subtle acting make them watchable & with 'Nee Raaka Kosam' song the movie picks up & ends on a good note with the real life footage of #YSR Garu - visuals & BGM are good - there is not story here ,just few moments

