Mammootty's movie Yatra, which is written and directed by Mahi V Raghav, premieres in the US and other foreign countries a day before it hits screens in India. So overseas viewers will get to watch it first.

Yatra (walkathon) is a political drama based on the life of Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR), who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. It is the next big-ticket biopic to hit the screens after NTR: Kathanayakudu. Its promos have generated a lot of curiosity about the story of the movie, which is produced by Vijay Chills and Shashi Devireddy.

In a statement to the media, the makers say, "Yatra is not about politics or a region - it is the story of a trailblazer who persisted through his sheer determination and hard work and reached the pinnacle of his career. This is a case study for generations to come. This movie is a showcase of trials and tribulations YS Rajasekhar Reddy underwent in Yatra."

The producers added, "Yatra will inspire wannabe leaders to become whatever they want be regardless of who they are or what they look like - this is a portrayal of a person who looked into people's hearts and people cementing him in their hearts forever. This is a gut-wrenching emotional story of one of the greatest sons of Andhra Pradesh and is a MUST watch for every moviegoer."

Yatra is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019 and it will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam with the same title. The Mammootty-starrer has completed the formalities of the censor board and received a U-certificate. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on February 8. It is premiered in a large number of cinema halls in the US and a few other international markets.

We bring you overseas audience's response to the movie Yatra. Stay locked this page to read their verdict.