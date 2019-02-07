Much-awaited movie Yatra, which marks the comeback of Mammootty to Tollywood after 21 years, is set to clash with Seemaraja, Vicharana, Nene Mukyamantri and Unmadhi at the box office.

Yatra is one of the most talked about political dramas of 2019 and two main aspects generated massive hype for this movie. Firstly, it is a biographical movie based on the life of about late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

Secondly, Malayalam superstar Mammootty is seen as YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his look featured in its promos has created a lot of curiosity about this biopic.

Yatra has been written and directed by Mahi V Raghav and produced by produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy. Jagapathi Babu, Sudheer Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Ashrita Vemuganti, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Posani Krishna Murali and Sachin Khedekar are seen the supporting cast.

The makers have kept are kept the story and incidents in the life of YS Rajasekhara Reddy covered in Yatra under wraps. But if we are to go by its promos, the movie is going to be all about YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 900-mile walking tour (Padayatra) as part of his election campaign. The film is being released in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and it is expected to create an impact on it.

But Yatra has to compete with four other new releases Seemaraja, Vicharana, Nene Mukyamantri and Unmadhi. Though they may not have huge hype and promotion, they will snatch some screens from Yatra. They might even become the first choice for some viewers, thereby taking a toll on its collection.

Seemaraja is the dubbed version of the Tamil movie, which was released on September 13, 2018. The film is about a generous and carefree prince of Singampatti, who becomes a responsible king and saviour of his people after his granduncle reveals to him the history of his heroic heritage. Its producers are releasing it in Telugu to cash in on Sivakarthikeyan's popularity in the Telugu states.

Nene Mukyamantri is a political drama, which is written and directed by directed by Mohan Ravipati. The movie starring Vaayu Thanai and Shaheen Affan, is about the contemporary political turmoil in the Telugu state. The film might pose a strong threat to Yatra if it strikes a chord with the viewers.

Unmadi is an action thriller which is directed by NR Reddy and produced by N Rama Rao. The movie starring NR Reddy, Sirisha and Allu Ramesh lacks hype and promotion. Vicharana is a dubbed version of Vetrimaaran's Tamil crime thriller film Visaranai, which was released in theatres on September 12, 2015. The movie features Dinesh Ravi, Samuthirakani, Anandhi and Kishore Kumar.