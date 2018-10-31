Director Mahi V Raghav has revealed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty has completed shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie Yatra, which is scheduled for release in theatres on December 21.

Yatra is a biographical movie that is based on the life of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. Mammootty, who is returning to Telugu 20 years after the release of Railway Coolie (1998), is playing the role of YSR on this much-talked-about biopic. The Mollywood superstar wrapped up the filming today.

Mahi V Raghav, who has written the script and directed Yatra, is humbled by Mammootty simplicity, passion and dedication for his work. The Anando Brahma director took to Facebook to talk about the actor. He wrote that despite having superstar status, he is a great human being. He has dubbed for the film. It was great working with him and he is grateful for this opportunity. Here is the Facebook post.