Director Mahi V Raghav has revealed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty has completed shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie Yatra, which is scheduled for release in theatres on December 21.
Yatra is a biographical movie that is based on the life of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. Mammootty, who is returning to Telugu 20 years after the release of Railway Coolie (1998), is playing the role of YSR on this much-talked-about biopic. The Mollywood superstar wrapped up the filming today.
Mahi V Raghav, who has written the script and directed Yatra, is humbled by Mammootty simplicity, passion and dedication for his work. The Anando Brahma director took to Facebook to talk about the actor. He wrote that despite having superstar status, he is a great human being. He has dubbed for the film. It was great working with him and he is grateful for this opportunity. Here is the Facebook post.
Its the end of our Yatra with Mammootty....
390+ movies, 3 national awards and worked with 60+ debutant directors. More than these, he is a great mentor and a wonderful human being.
He has nothing to prove. He can simply walk away into the sunset and still remain a legend.
It is our tradition and culture to respect our guest. Sure, you can criticise him and tear him apart if he has failed as an actor or has not lived up to your expectation. As a critic and audience, you are entitled to it.
But here is an actor who
- listened to the script in Telugu
- Learnt the meaning of every word,
- wrote every single word in his language and delivered the lines on the set superbly.
Here is an actor who dubbed and re-dubbed every line to make it as authentic it can be. He is so much in love with our language, culture and films and has nothing but admiration for it.
I Couldn't have asked for more! With my hand on my heart, I can say that no other actor could have made this character and script as alive as he did.
He is truly magical, wonderful and I am grateful to the Yatra we had.
Mahi v Raghav
Director - Yatra