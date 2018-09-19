Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi 6 series earlier in the month on 5 September. Since then, the company has commenced the flash sale of the generic Redmi 6 and the top-end Redmi 6 Pro. Now, the low-end model Redmi 6A is finally available for purchase for the first time later today.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be offered in two configurations—2GB RAM+16GB storage and a 2GB RAM+32GB storage—for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. It is slated to go on sale exclusively on Amazon and mi.com at 12:00 pm.

Is it worth investing your money on Xiaomi Redmi 6?

Absolutely Yes! I have reviewed the Redmi 5A and the predecessors before it, Xiaomi has always been able to set the new benchmark in every new iteration in this series. Even the new Redmi 6A continues to raise the bar in the budget segment. I had the opportunity to experience it first hand during the launch day and it worth the price it commands.

Though the body is made of polycarbonate, it is sturdy and the display is vibrant. Even the camera photo quality is also praiseworthy. This is the perfect phone for those who are migrating from a keypad-based feature phone to a touch-screen smartphone. It will also find traction among the salaried class population who want a decent mobile with affordable price-tag.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flaunts a sport sturdy shell with a metallic finish on the back and on the front, it sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 display aspect ratio, which offers cinematic viewing experience.

It comes packed with a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 OS, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 13MP single camera on the back and a 5MP sensor with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed face unlock and a 3,000mAh. It can be noted that Xiaomi is betting big on face recognition technology in the Redmi 6A, as it has left out the finger scanner.

The Redmi 6A currently runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 series OS and is expected to get the new Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 in coming weeks.

In a related development, Xiaomi is slated to launch several new products including a Mi Band 3, Smart LED Mi TV, Mi security camera, Mi Air Purifier and a smart Mi Suitcase later this month on 27 September.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6A:

Model Redmi 6A Display 5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 80.7%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Pixel density: 295 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 Processor 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core GPU IMG PowerVR RAM 2GB Storage 16GB expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP with F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording,

Front: 5MP with F2.2 aperture, face unlock, smart beauty, HDR, age detection Battery 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 145g Colours Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold Price 2GB RAM+16GB storage: Rs 5,999

2GB RAM+ 32GB storage: Rs 6,999 (Note: This is an introductory price. The company might increase if the depreciation of Rupee against Dollar continues after two months)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.