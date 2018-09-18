After launching the new Redmi 6 series, Xiaomi is all geared up to launch a bevvy of consumer electronics products including a smart LED TV and Mi Band 3.

The company has started sending invites for the product launch event in Bengaluru on 27 September. In the promotional tweet, Xiaomi has hinted four products—Mi Band 3, smart LED Mi TV, smart Mi Air Purifier and a smart closed circuit camera for home security.

But, the recent GIF teaser, the company has confirmed that there will be five. It has asked fans to guess the products hidden in the living room's image and one lucky contestant with accurate answers stand a chance to get a surprise gift. Upon closer observation, I was able to find a smart suitcase in addition to the aforementioned four products.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 series comes with several upgrades over the Mi Band 2 (review). It sports a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display with a home button, water-resistant certification (can survive up to 50 meters underwater) and comes with 110mAh cell that promises up to 20 days of battery life, sleep tracking, step counting, heart rate monitor, and several other features. The device connects via Mi Fit app on smartphones will be compatible with both Google Android and Apple iOS platforms. It is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,499.

As of now, there is no word on the type of Mi TV, but by the looks of the model in the teaser, it is most likely come in 55.-inch if not bigger screen size. It is expected to run on Xiaomi's proprietary PatchWall OS. It is a forked version of the Android TV OS, which relies on deep-learning AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to give content-based recommendations.

