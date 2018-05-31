Xiaomi concluded its eighth-anniversary event in China on Thursday. The event served as the platform for the grand launch of Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer edition, Mi 8 SE, MIUI 10 software, Mi TV 4 75-inch variant, Mi VR Standalone headset and finally the tiniest product by size, Mi Band 3.

The Mi 8 flagship may have been the star of the show, but the new fitness tracker by Xiaomi is sure to grab the attention of fitness enthusiasts.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 in China at a reasonable price of ¥169 (about $22 or Rs 1,770) Additionally, there's also an NFC variant, which is useful for wireless payments, priced at ¥199 (around $31 or Rs 2,000). Both variants are alike but have a significant improvement when compared to its predecessor Mi Band 2.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 packs some serious power to make sure users won't need a charge for several days. The company is counting on 20 days of battery life through a 110mAh battery, which is a strong USP for the tracker.

Xiaomi has also increased the Mi Band 3's durability as it now comes with 50m water resistance. It sports a new band design, which the Chinese tech giant claims is more comfortable and secure on the wrist, and comes in red, black and blue colours.

Now for the technical aspect, the Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display that can be used for viewing messages, receiving or rejecting calls or simply checking app notifications. The third-gen fitness tracker has a pulse monitor and usual fitness tracking features such as counting steps and measuring heart rate.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2 and users can get all the data synced to the phone and ready to view via the Xiaomi Mi Fit app. Given the ultra-cheap price tag, and these features, the Mi Band 3 is a seriously cheap option while shopping for a new fitness tracker.

There's no word on the Mi Band 3's international availability, just like the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer edition. But users can anticipate the MIUI 10's arrival sooner than later, so stay tuned for updates.