After weeks of teasing Xiaomi finally unveiled the new Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 mobile software along with Mi 8 series phone in Shenzhen on May 31.

In addition to the Android Oreo features, the new update comes with Xiaomi's own personalised options. Some of these include the new 'Recents' option that maximises screen space, full-screen display gestures similar to Apple iPhone X, swipe to delete tasks and long press for more options.

The company has announced to release MIUI 10 beta to testers from June 1.

Xiaomi Mi and Redmi series phones eligible for MIUI 10:

Xiaomi has confirmed to release MIUI 10 to Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MTK), Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm)

The company has announced to release China region specific MIUI 10 beta to select devices - Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 for testers from June 1 onward.

Xiaomi has also scheduled a roll-out of the first MIUI 10 public beta to the aforementioned devices in late July. Once the company receives the feedback, it will run a final test to weed out all the bugs and deploy the software to general public en masse.

If previous release patterns are to be considered, the company will take three months to begin public roll-out. And for global MIUI 10 ROM, it will be some more time before it reaches the devices.

