Top Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi unveiled the new budget smartphone Redmi 6 Pro in Beijing on June 25.

As advertised, Xiaomi has aped the iPhone X's design language for Redmi 6 Pro. The latter looks strikingly identical to the former from both front and back angles, but with some minor cosmetic changes.

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on top, which houses 5MP front camera with face unlock capability like we see in Apple's anniversary mobile. On the rear side, it features vertically aligned dual-cameras and also a fingerprint sensor in the centre.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB storage, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Oreo-based MIUI and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

The key aspect of the Xiaomi device is its camera hardware. It comes with a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait and AI scene detection feature. With this, the phone will be capable of detecting different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the Redmi 6 Pro camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

On the front too, Redmi 6 Pro features an equally impressive 5MP front camera with AI Portrait, wherein despite having just one lens, it can take selfies with Bokeh blur effect. It allows users to adjust the focus on the background and foreground, which suits best to make it look appealing.

In a related development, Xiaomi also unveiled Mi Pad 4 along with Redmi 6 Pro. It sports an 8.0-inch full HD+ with 16:0 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 quad-core, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 64GB, Android 8.1 Oreo OS, 13MP rear-side camera with F/2.0 aperture, 5MP front snapper and a 6,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the device running for a full day under mixed usage.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 price and availability details:

The company is offering Redmi 6 Pro in two configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage — for ¥999 (approx. $153/€131/Rs 10,403) and ¥1199 (roughly $183/€158/Rs 12,486). It will be available in black, blue, gold, rose gold and red colours and is slated to go on sale on June 26.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 comes in three variants—3GB RAM+32GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Wi-Fi only) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (with Wi-Fi+ LTE)—for ¥1099 (approx. $168/€145/Rs 11,461), ¥1399 (approx. $214/€184/Rs 14,590) and ¥1499 (approx. $229/€197/Rs 15,632), respectively. It is available in black and gold colour options and goes on sale on June 27.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro:

Model Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Display 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 500 nits

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Colour Gamut: 84% NTSC OS Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 10 Processor 14nm class 64-bit 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + expandable up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main dual cameras: 12MP (with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF, F2.2 aperture+ 5MP (with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture), AI Portrait

Front: 5MP sensor with AI Face unlock, AI Portrait Battery 4,000mAh battery Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, face unlock, fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, infrared sensor Dimensions 149.33 × 71.68 × 8.75 mm Weight 178g Colours Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold and Red Price 3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥999 (approx. $153/€131/Rs 10,403)

4GB RAM+ 64 storage: ¥1199 (roughly $183/€158/Rs 12,486)

