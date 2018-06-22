Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that it will unveil the Redmi 6 Pro in China on June 25 and now, the company has released official images revealing key design elements of the budget Android phone.

In the images, the Xiaomi phone looks identical to Apple iPhone X with slight cosmetic changes. On the front, it features the notch on top of the display, which happens to house the camera and companion sensors for face recognition unlock feature.

It has a slightly thicker chin at the bottom and will not support any physical button. As a whole, the screen is expected to have 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, the Redmi 6 Pro features vertically aligned dual-camera module with LED flash in between the sensors similar to Apple anniversary mobile. It also boasts fingerprint sensor in the middle far away from the snapper and is also easily accessible to the fingers. Thus, confirming that the Redmi 6 Pro will have a two-layer biometric security feature to protect the device from unauthorised access.

There is no other official information on Redmi 6 Pro, but Xiaomi is expected to reveal a few more in coming days so that the excitement level among the fans is kept high until the D-Day (June 25).

Unfortunately for Xiaomi, the spec-sheet of the Redmi 6 Pro got leaked to the media. The good news is that the device will come with a good set of hardware.

It is said to come with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 OS, dual 12MP+5MP main AI cameras on the back and a 5MP front snapper.

It will be offered in threes configurations -- 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The Redmi 6 Pro is also expected to come in several colour options, including black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, grey and silver.

Besides Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi is also slated to unveil the Mi Pad 4 series in the upcoming event on Monday. It is said to boasts AI face unlock capability, 8.0-inch display, 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper and a 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the device running for a whole day under mixed usage.

