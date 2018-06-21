Xiaomi, earlier in the month, launched the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A in China, but there was no word on when the devices will be made available in India. Now, a report has emerged revealing the release time frame.

Technology blog MSP Gear citing retail industry sources has claimed that Xiaomi will be releasing Redmi 6, 6A, and the soon-to-be-announced Redmi 6 Pro sometime in August this year. There is no substantial proof to validate the aforementioned report, but Xiaomi's previous release pattern shows the Redmi phones refreshed every seven or eight months.

Redmi 5A made its debut on November 30 and went on sale in December. It was followed by Redmi 5 in March 2018.

The rumoured timeframe for the Redmi 6 series India debut is most likely to turn true. Moreover, as in the case of all previous and existing Xiaomi phones in the Indian market, the new phones will come with Qualcomm chipsets, since the company is barred from selling MediaTek CPU-based phones in the country.

So far, Xiaomi has made no comments on the speculations. We have no choice but to wait for the official word.

For those unaware, both the Redmi 6 and the 6A come with same design language including the metal-clad shell on the back and on the front. The phones sport a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 display aspect ratio, which offers a cinematic viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Redmi 6 comes packed with MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Bokeh blur feature, a 5MP front camera with facial detection feature, fingerprint sensor and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi 6A houses MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 OS, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 13MP single camera on the back and a 5MP sensor with face unlock and a 3,000mAh.

It can be noted that Xiaomi is betting big on face recognition technology in the Redmi 6A, as it has left out the finger scanner.

Both the Redmi 6 series models come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart camera applications to offer Bokeh blur effect, face mask, age detection, and editing tools like Beautify for front snapper offering options to adjust skin tone, erase scars - tools to suit users' preferences and designed for anyone who loves clicking pictures for social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, among others.

Redmi 6 Pro is confirmed to be unveiled later this month on June 25 in China. It is expected to come with 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 dual 12MP+5MP main AI cameras on the back, a 5MP front snapper, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It will be offered in threes configurations - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The Redmi 6 Pro is also expected to come in several colour options, including black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, grey and silver.

In a related development, Xiaomi announced 1000th service center in India. Since the company entered India in mid-2014, Xiaomi has set up after-sale service centers in over 600 cities and towns across India. It's no wonder, the company is now the numero uno smartphone brand in the country.

In addition to mobile-only stores, Xiaomi has also set up (some in partnership) over 500 dedicated Mi TV service centers and we will not be surprised if the company becomes the leader in the smart TV business in India.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A:

Models Redmi 6 Redmi 6A Display 5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 80.7%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Pixel density: 295 ppi (pixels per inch) 5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 80.7%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Pixel density: 295 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 Processor 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core GPU 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 12MP + 5MP sensors with 1.25µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus(PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording, slow motion (480p with 120fps)

Front: 5MP with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, AI-based face unlock Main: 13MP with F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording,

Front: 5MP with F2.2 aperture, face unlock, smart beauty, HDR, age detection Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 146g 145g Colours Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold Price (In China) 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage: ¥799 (roughly: $125/€106/Rs8,409)

4GB RAM+64GB storage:¥999 (roughly: $156/€132/Rs 10,515) 2GB RAM+16GB storage: ¥599 (approx. $94/€79/Rs 6304)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.