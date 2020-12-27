The year 2020 has been immensely difficult for everyone. This year, we faced the Coronavirus pandemic that put the entire world to its knees, and when we thought that we have finally cracked the vaccination for COVID-19, news surfaced that the UK has discovered a new strain of the virus that is deadlier than before.

Sadly, we lost the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in 2020 due to Covid-19. In January, we lost NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash alongside eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. More recently, we saw the death of the United States' Supreme Court Justice Rith Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87.

Check out all the celebrities who passed away in 2020:

Charley Pride:

A famous country musician Charley Pride lost his life at the age of 86 due to COVID-19 complications. The sad news was shared in a statement on his official Facebook page, which read: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that Charley Pride passed away this morning, Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from Covid-19 at age 86."

Dame Barbara Windsor:

Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her playing Peggy Mitchell in BBC's East Enders and starring in a prominent role in the Carry On movie series, died on December 11, at the age of 83. The actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

David Prowse:

The actor behind the Darth Vadar mask in the original Star Wars trilogy died on November 28. As earlier reported, the acclaimed bodybuilder's death was confirmed by his management team.

Alex Trebek:

The year 2020 also showed us the death of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek at the age of 80 after a battle with stage-four pancreatic cancer. Alex's death hit many to the core as millions of the North Americans saw him every week at the Jeopardy!, and several considered it a personal loss.

King Von:

An aspiring rapper and musician, Dayvon Bennett, who went by the name King Von, was shot and killed during an altercation at an Atlanta bar on November 6.

Sean Connery:

The great James Bond star, Sean Connery, passed away at the age of 90 on October 31. Sean Connery was considered one of the finest actors who ever walked on earth. It is being said that when Ian Fleming, the writer of the original James Bond, first saw Sir Sean, he said that in his visions, James Bond looked exactly like Connery.

Eddie Van Halen:

The Van Halen guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, died of cancer at the age of 65 in October.

Chadwick Boseman:

The Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman shockingly died at the age of 43 in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman's death came as a shock to everyone involved in Marvel Studios as the actor did not reveal his medical condition to anyone.

Olivia de Havilland:

The Gone With the Wind star Olivia de Havilland died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 104 in July.

Max von Sydow:

To the current generation, Man von Sydow will be remembered as the actor who played the Three-Eyed Raven in HBO's acclaimed show, Game of Thrones. Sydow died on March 9 at the age of 90.

Rocky Johnson:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, died in January. The former WWE star was 75 years old.

Kirk Douglas:

The legendary actor, Kirk Douglas, died at the age of 103 on February 5. The sad news shared by his son, Michael Douglas, who wrote on Facebook that, "To the world, he was a legend . . . But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."