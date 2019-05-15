Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" featured Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the Lannister family. In the entire episode, we did not see Bran Stark or Sansa Stark.

In Game of Thrones, there were several theories when it came to Night King and Bran Stark. But since Night King is dead, fans are wondering what is now going to happen with Bran Stark or the Three-Eyed-Raven.

Spoilers for recently released Game of Thrones episode:

In episode 5 "The Bells" we saw the madness of Daenerys Targaryen — the Mad Queen rode her dragon and burned down entire King's Landing. Throughout the episode, we did not get to see Bran Stark, who holds importance to the conclusion of this story.

From the very beginning of this show, we knew that Bran Stark is going to matter the most. The character was crippled in the very beginning of the show by Jaime Lannister and his life had never been easy ever since. After facing the betrayal by Theon Greyjoy, Bran Stark found himself wondering in the North along with their houseboy, Hodor.

When Bran met the Three-Eyed-Raven, then he learned that he is going to replace him and will keep the memory of all the living.

Bran Stark revealed in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of Seven Kingdoms" that Night King is coming to kill him as by killing him, Night King will have an endless winter. Night King was later killed by Arya Stark is one of the most iconic scenes but fans are now wondering what Bran Stark is going to do now?

Since Jon Snow and Arya Stark are in South, planning to kill Daenerys Targaryen and her army, is Bran Stark going to warg himself into Daenerys' dragon and fight off the Dothraki or the Unsullied or is the journey of the character has finally come to an end with episode 4 "The Last of Starks"?

There had been several theories about Bran Stark and we assumed in the beginning that the character is going to do so much more but all we saw was him sitting on a wheelchair and talking in puzzling tones. If we get to see Bran Stark warging into something important in the last and final episode then everything will come into a perfect shape otherwise, it would be a complete waste of such an important character.

In the upcoming final episode of Game of Thrones, we are hoping to finally get the answers to these questions about Bran Stark and how visions about the past and future are going to affect the present. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is going to air on Monday morning at 6:30 on Hotstar in India.