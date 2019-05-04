Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and DB Weiss recently attended Jimmy Kimmel's talk show and talked about their early days as writers and how they are going to watch the final episode of HBO's most acclaimed TV show.

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3, we finally saw the end of Night King and his thousands of White Walkers. The moment was shocking for all of us as the main villain was being killed mid-season and it was Arya, who actually stabbed him. Jimmy Kimmel asked Game of Thrones creators whether the White Walkers would return to the show or Bran Stark knew about Arya's destiny on the show. To all these questions, the showrunners simply said, "Possibly."

It looks like the creators of Game of Thrones dodged the questions but it made many of the fans to speculate about the show's future. We all know that Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy are the only two living enemies present. With Daenerys Targaryen dragons, it won't take too much to wipe out the entire Lannister army and Golden Company. Fans have been wondering what are we going to see in the remaining two episodes.

There has been an interesting theory making round these days that suggests that the Night King will return before the end of the show. What this theory suggests is that either Daenerys Targaryen or Cersei Lannister will survive the final battle but the survivor will show signs of becoming a dictator. As per this theory, the Children of Forest will come back again and will take Jon Snow and transform him into Night King to put a stop to the Mad Queen.

Apart from talking about Night King's future, Game of Thrones showrunners also discussed reading George R. R. Martin's books for the first time and how they pitched the show to the author. After having lunch and discussing the future of the show, Martin asked David and Weiss a surprise question, "Who is Jon Snow's mother?" The duo got the answer right in the first attempt only. The duo then discussed the failed pilot of the show and how HBO trusted them to make them another episode.