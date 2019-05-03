Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was not happy after learning the truth about Night King's final fate but has recently revealed that he is pretty excited for the upcoming episode 4 of the final season as it has a mysterious twist in it.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 will show the aftermath of the battle of Winterfell. As per Kit Harington, the upcoming episode four is his favorite one in the entire season as in the episode, his character has finally got what he always wanted. At the same time, this would appear for the first time when Jon Snow will get time to celebrate with his family and friends.

"The world is safe now. They're celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you're going, 'This is only episode 4, something's going to happen.' And that's the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There's something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It's so Shakespearian," he told Entertainment Weekly.

As of now, we can only speculate as to what will happen in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones. We know for a fact that Night King and his army is dead and now Cersei Lannister is the only living enemy left in the entire Westeros.

Meanwhile, Kit also talked about the most anticipated moment in Game of Thrones history. The final moment when Arya Stark ends Night King and his hundreds and thousands of White Walkers including the zombie dragon. Kit explained that he had expected that he would be the one to kill Night King and was "pissed" when he learned that Arya Stark will be the one to kill him.

From the very beginning, we knew that Jon Snow is going to be the one who will kill Night King. The character literally practiced for the moment his entire life and even had Valyrian steel sword to end the White Walker. But fans were rejoiced after learning that Maisie Williams' Arya Stark killed Night King.

"Jon Snow's always been the hero, the one who's been the savior. But it just didn't seem right to us for this moment," Kit said. "I think it's an inspired move. You've always been waiting as to what purpose Arya's assassin skills are going to lead to, and it's for the most important purpose."

Kit Harington will return as Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4.