Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" aired earlier this week and broke all-time viewing records. At the same time, the episode was illegally downloaded for millions of times from different torrent websites. With the next episode approaching, Indian fans are wondering where and how they are going to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 uncensored in India online.

As earlier reported, just around the time of the release of Game of Thrones' episodes, hackers were quick to get hold to the file and uploaded 720p and full-HD versions on torrent websites. Illegal sharing and downloading of the copyrighted material is a crime in most of the countries and downloading Game of Thrones from the torrent website would put you in a lot of trouble.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 is going to be smaller in length than episode 3 but will be an important episode. From the recently released promo, we are sure that it will begin after the events depicted in the previous episode. Entire Winterfell will be celebrating and mourning at the same time after the defeat of Night King. In the previous episode, we lost several of our favorite characters and Jon Snow will be burning all the dead bodies.

At the same time, after two whole episodes, we will be finally seeing Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy back in action. There were speculations that Cersei will march with her army to fight alongside the Starks but that did not happen. The Lannister queen chose to stay in the King's Landing and now she will wait for Daenerys Targaryen to come at her door with her fever army.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War" will air on Hotstar on May 6, at 6:30 am. Viewers in the USA will be able to stream it on Sunday, May 5, at 9 pm on HBO. Whereas, UK fans will stream it on Sky Atlantic at 2 am on May 6. Fans have been wondering if the show will ever get available on other streaming services, as of now we can simply wait and see if Game of Thrones ever streams on Netflix.