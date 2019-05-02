Fans of Game of Thrones were left in shock after they spotted Peter Dinklage's lookalike in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi. The Tyrion Lannister's doppelganger is a perfect copy of fan-favorite Game of Thrones character and has now appeared in his very first television commercial.

Rozi Khan, who works as a waiter in a restaurant in Pakistan has become famous overnight — all thanks to his uncanny resemblance to Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister. The Pakistani waiter looks very similar to Peter Dinklage. What is more amazing is a fact that Rozi was not first aware of Peter Dinklage and the sensational TV show, but it was his restaurant's owner who spotted that uncanny resemblance and shared his pictures on Facebook.

Game of Thrones fans in Pakistan has now started to call Rozi Khan as Peter Dinklage or Tyrion Lannister. Rozi has now started to watch the show and has an utter desire to meet Dinklage in real life.

Not only this, Rozi Khan has even got his first TV advert — all thanks to the power of the internet. In his new TV commercial, we see him, wearing Tyrion Lannister's attire and sitting at different restaurants while he is shown being harassed by Game of Thrones fans. You can check out the comic ad below:

Food is coming. #KhawariSeAzadi



Ready to watch the next episode of GoT? Don't forget to order your food from Cheetay!



Order now: https://t.co/GZunxg2eqc pic.twitter.com/CMdY08WYtq — Cheetay (@cheetaypk) April 27, 2019

It would be interesting to see if this Pakistani fan of Game of Thrones will ever get to meet Peter Dinklage in real life but we must say that it is pretty inspiring how the internet has helped him in becoming an overnight sensation.

While talking about Tyrion Lannister, the upcoming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 is going to be pretty amazing for him. The character has finally survived the battle of Winterfell and will now motivate Daenerys Targaryen to do what must be done. At the same time, there was pretty intense moment happened between him and Sansa Stark in the third episode "The Long Night" and fans are now rooting for them to get back together as husband and wife.

Peter Dinklage will be back as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War." The next episode is all set to air on HBO next Sunday at 9 pm.