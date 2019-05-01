Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War" will air next Sunday night and it may bring Daenerys Targaryen marching towards King's Landing for her final battle against Cersei Lannister. Both the characters have come very far from their inception but only of them has the upper hand and now fans are wondering who will win the final battle — will it be Cersei or the Dragon Queen?

In the Game of Thrones world, Cersei Lannister has proved that she can do anything to maintain her monarchy in the Westeros. She has literally burnt everyone who has come in between her and the crown. There was a time when she wanted the best for her children and even considered Jaime Lannister's opinions. But all of her children are now dead, except the one she is currently pregnant with and after Jaime's departure from the King's Landing, she holds no loyalty for him.

On the other hand, as long as Daenerys Targaryen remembers, she always wanted to return to the King's Landing as a queen. Before she knew about Jon Snow's parentage, she considered herself as the true heir to the Iron Throne. The character has come very far in the last eight years and won't stop until she will get to sit on the throne.

As of now, Cersei Lannister has her own Lannister's army and from the Iron Company, she has managed to get a hold on to the army of the Golden Company. As per episode 2 of Game of Thrones season 8, Cersei has 20,000 men from the Golden Company, 2,000 horses. In addition to this, she has Euron Greyjoy's Iron Fleet at her command. At the very same time, she holds the weapon which would kill Daenerys' dragons in one single shot.

After the battle at Winterfell, Daenerys Targaryen has lost most of her Dothraki army and Unsullied. Before the great war, she had 10,000 Northerners, 10,000 Knights of the Vale, fewer than 8,000 Unsullied, and fewer than 100,000 Dothraki. After the fight, she lost most of the members of these armies. That being said, she still has her two full-grown dragons (one of whom is deeply wounded), Jaime Lannister, Brienne, The Hound, Gendry, Podrick, Samwell Tarly, Tyrion, Tormund, Sansa, Grey Worm, and others.

At the same time, one should not forget that the North still has Arya Stark who can easily murder Cersei Lannister.

It is actually difficult to choose between Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen but if the North actually supports the Dragon Queen, then there are chances that the Golden Company will have a terrible fate in the upcoming episodes.