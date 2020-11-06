American rapper Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, is reportedly dead. The acclaimed singer who gave hits like "No Flaws," and "Rolling" had been allegedly shot following an altercation with Quanto Rondo in an Atlanta nightclub. He was only 26 years old.

The Atlanta police public information officer, Steve Avery, has revealed that "The identities of the involved parties are being withheld pending confirmation that the next of kin have been notified." He, however, has not directly named King Von.

King Von killed in shooting

As per several reports, King Von was allegedly shot in Atlanta last night after a fight with Quando Rondo's entourage, via HipHopDx. Following this, he was taken to the hospital and now rapper Calvin Woods, who goes by the name Calboy has replied to a tweet inquiring about King Von's health update. Calboy has simply replied that "He gone y'll" with a heartbroken emoticon.

Even AsapLotto took to Twitter and tweeted "RIP KING VON S***T CRAZY."

Several noted media entertainment has confirmed the news including My MixTapez, which tweeted that "King Von has reportedly died from his injuries sustained in the shooting this morning."

King Von will be remembered for his abilities to tell stories in most of his songs. He had this quality that along with a unique voice, narrated some beautiful stories. With his album, "LeVon James" critics were very impressed with his lyrics and freestyle.

King Von's famous songs:

Over the short-lived musical career, King Von won the hearts of millions of fans with his splendid songs and music. He will be remembered for songs like "Crazy Story," "Took Her To The O," "Exposing Me," and "War Wit Us."

As of now, King Von's representatives have yet to confirm the news of his early demise. Fans are also expecting an official statement pertaining to the news that their favorite rapper King Von is no longer with them.