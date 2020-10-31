Acclaimed actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond on the silver screen between 1962 and 1983, passed away on Saturday. The Scottish thespian was 90 years old. As per the reports in BBC, The Oscar winner died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He reportedly was unwell for some time now.

Connery was the first actor to portray the iconic spy James Bond in movies and is widely regarded as one of the best actors to have played the role. Starting with Dr No in 1962, he played the role seven times - From Russia with Love and Goldfiger in 1963, Thunderball in 1965, You Only Live Twice in 1967, Diamonds Were Forever in 1971, and lastly in Never Say Never Again in 1983. He even did voiceovers for video game version of From Russia With Love in 2005.

As the actor breathes his last today, let's take a look at his some of the interesting facts about the actor which we bet you never knew.

Early life

Born on August 25th, 1930. Despite being known as Sean, the actor's first name is Thomas and was referred to as Tommy in his youth.

Connery had two tattoos.

At 16, Connery enlisted in the Royal Navy and opted for two tattoos, reading: Mum and Dad, and Scotland Forever. Sean Connery served the Royal Navy, just like James Bond. In fact, he was the only James Bond actor who did so. But he was discharged on medical grounds due to a medical condition suffered by most men in his family.

Sean's odd jobs that will make your jaw drop

But before all the fame and all the good look, Sean worked all kinds of odd jobs. His first job was as a milkman. Yup, the secret agent was delivering milk in his hometown, Edinburgh. Then he was a coffin polisher, bricklayer, and even a nude model for art students.

He stood third in Mr universe contest.

Reportedly the 007 star was placed third in the Mr Universe contest in 1953 although there was some dispute over whether he finished third in the Junior class, or failed to place in the 'Tall Man' classification.

How he pursued his dream of being an actor?

He found his way through acting when he worked as one of the backstage crews at the King's Theater. And during a bodybuilding competition, a fellow competitor told him about an audition for South Pacific. He got a small role, and his career was begun in the 1950s.

Net worth

Once a milkman, Sean Connery estimated to have $300 million of net worth. Back in the day, during his active days as an actor, he could make at least $50 million a year from movies only. And since the 1965 Thunderball, Sean did not just get salary as James Bond, but also some royalty and cuts from the profit the movies made.

The first-ever James Bond movie he starred, in 1962 Dr No, he was paid $100,000. From there, his James Bond salary went nowhere but up.

The following year, it was tripled to $300,000 for From Russia with Love. For Goldfinger, he got $500,000. And for Thunderball, he got $800,000.

Then for 1967 You Only Live Twice, his salary stayed at $800,000, but he got an additional 25% of the whole net merchandise royalty. And for the last James Bond movie, 1983 Never Say Never Again, he got $3 million-plus an undisclosed percentage of profits. So he went from just $800,000 per movie to a staggering $7.5 million paycheck, excluding profit.

When Sean was titled as the 'Sexiest Man.'

Back in 1989, Sean was crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Surprisingly, that was years after his last James Bond movie.

He was voted as The Male Celebrity with the Sexiest Voice back in 2002. Then, People magazine named him once again as the sexiest when he was 69 years old. This time, he became the Sexiest Man of the Century.

This is what Sean Connery said after been monikered as the 'sexiest man'?

Well what can I say, people have good taste. No, I'm only kidding. I really don't take things like that seriously.

He is an enthusiastic poet.

Not only is Connery a man with charm and trademark braggadocio, but was also an enthusiastic poet and dancer.

He had a broken wrist for several years.

In the process of learning martial arts lessons, Connery angered the instructor who in turn broke his wrist. Connery stayed with the wrist broken for several years, thinking it was only minor pain.

Connery turned down the role Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix.

The roles he turned down were equally great. He was offered the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings series, which he declined claiming he didn't understand the script. He also turned down the role of the Architect in The Matrix trilogy for similar reasons.

Apart from James Bond films, he was part of several other interesting movies.

Even apart from the James Bond franchise, Connery is remembered for his roles in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Hunt for Red October, Highlander, The Rock, The Untouchables and more.

Awards and rewards

He went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for his role as Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables. The Queen knighted Connery in 2000. Apart from taking home an Oscar, Sean Connery had won numerous awards spanning over 50 decades. He has to his credit two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sean retired in 2006

After an illustrious career spanning decades, Connery announced his retirement in 2006. He briefly came out of retirement in 2012 to give his voice to the title character in animated film Sir Billi the Vet, for which he also served as the executive producer.

Sean breathed his last at the age of 90.

Heartfelt message by producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Bereaved producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared a heartfelt note for Sean, the note read as:

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond, whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words. The name's Bond... James Bond" — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series, and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Celebs from all around the world mourn the loss of Former James bond star.

A flood of tributes has overwhelmed Twitter. Hugh Jackman wrote: "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen and off. Rest in peace."

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "We lost another legend today. After watching Highlander, I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

Sir Sean's The Hunt For Red October co-star Sam Neill tweeted: "Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power - that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you. ?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2020

Shaken and, on this occasion, stirred to hear that Sir Sean Connery has passed away. Had the pleasure of playing golf with him on a couple of occasions. A real character and for me, the best Bond. James Bond should be immortal. RIP — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

A Twitter account memorialised for Sir Roger Moore, who died in 2017, tweeted: "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP." Sir Roger played James Bond in seven films starting with 1973's Live And Let Die - he was the Bond in Octopussy, which was set in India.

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Farwell Sir Sean Connery - there will never be another.