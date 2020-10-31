Sean Connery, the Scottish-born actor who rocketed to fame as James Bond and became one of the movies' most popular and enduring international stars, has died. He was 90.

His death was confirmed by his family, according to the BBC. He starred in seven Bond films (every film from Dr No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again), between 1962 and 1983. Connery won an Oscar for supporting actor for his turn as a tough Irish cop in Brian De Palma's 1987 "The Untouchables".