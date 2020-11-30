The year 2020 witnessed the demise of various legends and popular actors. To honour late actor Chadwick Boseman on his 44th birthday, Marvel released a video honouring the late actor who breathed his last August 29. Black Panther was the first superhero film under Marvel, featuring a black actor in the lead role. The film had been a vital part of the Avengers franchise and the stand-alone film had received a lot of appreciation and box office success.

'Wakanda forever'

In the film Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman was seen as the king of Wakanda who inherited the position of the king after the death of his father. He had later reprised his role in Avengers: Infinity War where his character had vanished after Thanos snapped his fingers. He had a minor role in Avengers: Endgame where he was brought back to life by Dr Strange. He was expected to return for the sequel of Black Panther before his untimely death. The actor was suffering from cancer.

In the video tribute, Chadwick can be seen taking over in the Marvel Logo. Within the short introductory logo, the makers have captured the important moments of Chadwick Boseman as the King of Wakanda and during promotions of his film Black Panther.

A similar tribute was paid to Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee in the introductory video logo when he breathed his last in 2017. The tribute was made in Captain Marvel where the writer also had a cameo. Writer Stan Lee was the creator of all the comic characters in Marvel. He also had short cameos in all Marvel films till 2018. He was last seen in Avengers: Endgame.