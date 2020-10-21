Hollywood actor Chris Pratt recently became the most trending actor in the UK and the US, unfortunately for the wrong reasons and miss communication. At a time when most Hollywood actors are openly supporting Presidential candidate Joe Biden, Chris Pratt's non-participation made many of the users believe that the actor is a supporter of US President Donald Trump.

The actor, till now has not reacted to his statement, but his wife Katherine Schwarzennegger and colleagues Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo came out to defend him.

It all started when verified Twitter user Amy Berg asked people on Twitter which Hollywood Chris "has to go"? and in the next picture, she had replaced Pratt. Following the same trend on Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote, "Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."

Robert Downey Jr, on his Instagram, handle shared a photo from the sets of Avengers: Endgame and said,"What a world... The "sinless" is casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...A real Christian who lives by principle has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

