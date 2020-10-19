The cast of Marvel's Avengers is one of the most popular groups of public figures, hailing from Hollywood to support US Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, by hosting a virtual fund event. Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo have been two of the figures from Hollywood who have perpetually expressed their disregard for US President Donald Trump as the leader of their nation. They have used their social media handles to promote Biden while condemning US President Donald Trump's decision to work despite being affected by COVID 19.

"Voters Assemble!" will feature the following Avengers cast members Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Don Cheadle in their poster campaigns. The team will also join Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.

Cheadle, who is popular for playing the War Machine, has used his social media popularity to inform his followers about climate change and voting rights. He has focused on encouraging everyone in his home state of Missouri to practise their democratic rights by participating in the elections.

Chris Evans or more popularly known as Captain America among cinephiles has been extremely vociferous about his will to not see US President Donald Trump back as the President of the country again. He recently condemned Trump when he officially told people not to take the COVID 19 disease seriously. Evans then had reminded the President to check his privileges as not every citizen in the US or in other countries have a team of doctors and helpers working for him all the time.