Hollywood star Chris Pratt became the most talked about person on the UK and US Twitter engagement and sadly not in a good light. The last time people hated Chris Pratt so much was when he as Star-Lord interrupted in an otherwise smooth plan to kill the mighty Thanos, only to avenge for the death of Gamora.

International Business Times, India did complete social media-based research to find out what made netizens get angry with Chris Pratt and if at all, Pratt had even vociferously been political.

This time Pratt has ruffled the feathers of netizens for being an alleged supporter of US President Donald Trump, who is set to be the Presidential candidate again. At a time when most of the Avengers actors, such as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd are vociferously supporting Joe Biden, Chris Pratt is being held in the wrong light.

A verified netizen Amy Berg started a virtual battle of the four famous Chrises, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pines and Chris Pratt, but this time it wasn't about their acting abilities rather, in their opinion on American politics. She had calmly removed Pratt from her following picture, thereby suggesting that he should drop out from the Hollywood Chris Club.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

British journalist Mehdi Hasan also tweeted: "Goodbye Chris Pratt."

Soon, various users, mostly without verified sources claimed that Chris Pratt had been once been kicked out of the Chris Club for being homophobic, others merely chose to drop him from the Chris Club for divorcing Anna Farris. Till now, the actor has now reacted to any of the trends from his verified social media handles.

But is Chris Pratt a supporter of Donald Trump?

Although various actors in the US, openly express their opinion on Trump and Biden, Pratt has not been extremely vociferous. In 2017, during an interview with People Pratt had talked about the divided nature of the contemporary scenario in US politics. "I really feel there's common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us. You're either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that's something I'd want to help bridge because I don't feel represented by either side."

In 2019, Pratt had appeared on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert where during a conversation about his diet he had mentioned that he had just emerged from a 21-day Daniel Fast that he participated in through his church, he was inspired by his pastor to complete it.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Actress Ellen Page had quote-tweeted a website report on the show and said, "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?"

A CNN report stated that Pratt had addressed the issue on an Instagram story and said, "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti –LGBTQ'. Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

Hence, unlike various stars from Hollywood, Chris Pratt may not be a vociferous supporter of Joe Biden, but neither has he (till now) campaigned for Donald Trump either.