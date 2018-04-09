An 18-year-old girl tried self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence claiming that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The girl tried to pour kerosene on her body, however, the police personnel at the spot were able to thwart the suicide bid. The incident took place in Lucknow, Sunday (April 8).

Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, has rubbished the allegations and said that it is a ploy to malign his reputation.

Four members of the girl's family, including her father, were also detained Sunday after they clashed with the supporters of the BJP MLA. Her father had sustained injuries in the clash and succumbed to his injuries at Unnao district hospital Monday (April 9), The Times of India reported.

The girl told ANI: "I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM with no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened"

