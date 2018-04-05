Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case Thursday, April 5, and was sentenced to five years in jail, with a penalty of Rs 10,000. He was arrested immediately and is now lodged at the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses rape-convict Asaram Bapu. The district judge will hear Salman's bail plea Friday, April 6, at 10.30 am.

After the verdict and sentencing, the A-list star's lawyers released a statement and said that it all came as a surprise.

"Also, in the present case, the Hon'ble court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused, which would imply Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur," the statement added.

Between the entire buzz around Salman's sentencing and bail possibility, one cannot help but wonder if Friday will bring him some luck again, like it did in the 2002 hit-and-run case. After years of court proceedings, Salman was sentenced to five years in jail May 6, 2015. However, he was granted bail in the case May 8, which was also a Friday. So will history repeat itself? Well, we'll have to wait and watch.

In case Salman is denied bail, it is going to have major implications on the industry as a huge amount of Rs 1,000 crore is said to be riding on the actor. Race 3, Bharat, and Dabangg 3 are set to hit screens in 2018 and 2019. Not just that, he has multiple brand endorsements and Salman is, in fact, pretty much synonymous with the reality show Bigg Boss.

The actor is also set to host reality game show Dus Ka Dum, likely to go on air after June.

Meanwhile, actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam, who were also involved in the case were acquitted by the court. A local identified as Dushyant Singh has also been acquitted. The actors were in the jeep with Salman when they went hunting on the intervening night of October 1-2.

In fact, an eyewitness has said that it was Tabu who urged Salman to pull the trigger. "Ab nazdeek aa gaye hai, goli maardo," Tabu allegedly said.

While the Bishnoi community who is known to protect blackbucks welcomed the court's verdict on Salman, they have decided to appeal against the acquittal of the others.

