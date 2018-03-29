Daisy Shah's career appears to be going on the right track as she has finally got a big project – Race 3. However, latest reports suggest that the actress started throwing a lot of attitude right after she bagged a role in the Salman Khan-starrer.

The Jai Ho actress who was shooting for a dance number for an upcoming movie left one of the assistant director redfaced when she denied doing a retake for the song, according to a report in DNA.

"Do you think I will do a retake?" Daisy snubbed at the assistant according to the report. The assistant simply walked back feeling embarrassed, the report added.

Although she had made a grand debut opposite Salman in Jai Ho, Daisy is yet to make a mark as an actress. After Jai Ho, she was seen in Hate Story 3. She had apparently featured in another film titled Ramratan, which hardly brought any attention towards her.

Considering the fact that she has appeared in a limited number of films, is this the right kind of attitude that the actress is displaying at such an early stage of her career? Well, many might disagree.

At a time when Daisy desperately needed a big film, she managed to grab a role in Salman's Race 3. With a big star cast, the movie is one of the most awaited flicks of this year.

Apart from Salman and Daisy, Race 3 features Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the action thriller will mark the debut of Salman in the Race franchise.

The team is currently busy promoting Race 3. Even Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone promoted the film on social media recently. However, he had made a major goof-up while doing so.

The veteran actor had shared the first look poster of Bobby on social media but wished Salman in the post. Apparently, Sylvester mistook the poster to be that of Salman's.

Fans were quick to notify him about the error, and later he had corrected it by sharing another picture. This time he had shared the right photo.