Sylvester Stallone just wanted to wish good luck to Salman Khan ahead of the release of Race 3. However, he ended up disappointing Salman fans around the world as he made a goof-up in his Instagram post.

This time he rectified his mistake and posted the right picture of the Dabangg actor along with a special message.

Sharing a photo from the Race 3 poster, the Rocky actor wrote, "good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! )"

Earlier, the Hollywood actor took to Instagram to share a photo of another Race 3 actor Bobby Deol while he wished and tagged Salman Khan in it. Fans were quick to spot the mistake. He later deleted the post.

It is still not clear whether the 71-year-old Hollywood actor, who last appeared in a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Kambakkht Ishq, will be featured in the upcoming Race 3 movie.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had recently shared a video of Stallone promoting Creed 2 on Instagram, captioning, "While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the second sequel of Race movie will feature Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and others. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 is slated to be released in the theatres on June 15.