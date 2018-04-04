Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to appear before a Jodhpur court Thursday, April 5, as it will pronounce its verdict in the two-decade old black buck (chinkara) poaching case. The 1998 case, which took place on the intervening night of October1-2, also involves actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and a local identified as Dushyant Singh.

In tune, Salman and his fellow actors arrived in Jodhpur Wednesday.

The final hearing in the case was completed March 28, and chief judicial magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the verdict, reported the Press Trust of India.

Salman was booked under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the others were charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

What is the case about?

The actors were in Jodhpur, shooting for the movie "Hum Saath Saath Hain," when Salman, Saif, Tabu, and Sonali allegedly killed two black bucks in the Kankani village.

The villagers, mostly the Bishnois, a traditional community that protects the deer, then filed a complaint against the actors and the case has been going on since.

Salman was convicted in one of the cases in 2006, and was sentenced to five years in prison along with a penalty of Rs 25,000. While the actor spent a week in jail, the sentence was suspended by the Rajasthan High Court.

Salman was also booked in a case of illegal possession of arms as the license of the arms he allegedly used while hunting down the black bucks had expired. However, the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

A bench of the Rajasthan High Court then finalized the charges against the actor in the poaching case, hence giving the trial a go ahead.

The trial and arguments

The prosecution held Salman responsible for the killings and said that he was the one who shot at the deer.

"All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of blackbucks, shot at and killed two of them," public prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had at the time said. "But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there."

However, Salman's counsel HM Saraswat had argued that there was no proof against Salman and his co-actors. Blaming the prosecution he said: "It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case.

"It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted."

The court then said that there was not enough evidence to prove that the shots were fired from Salman's gun.

Why it is illegal to hunt black bucks

Even though black bucks were often hunted in princely states before, the population saw a drastic drop in the 20th century. Black bucks are now considered endangered and protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act. The punishment for hunting black buck is up to six years in prison.