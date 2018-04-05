Bollywood actor Salman Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur sessions court Thursday, April 5 for killing two blackbucks during a shooting of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.
Four other actors -- Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre -- who were the co-accused in the case, have been acquitted by the sessions court in Rajasthan.
Salman's fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the court verdict.
Here are some reactions:
There's absolutely no doubt about the fact that Salman Khan is paying a price for his super stardom n yes his last name does play a part.Why does pressure 4m certain vested interests in media n politics result in harming a man who does great social work n is a Huge Patriot!!— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 5, 2018
Celebrations in Black Buck paradise! pic.twitter.com/Fakiq0inBU— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 5, 2018
Job Opening for Lead Actor -— urmi bheda (@urmibheda) April 5, 2018
- Race 3
- Kick 2
- Dabangg 3
- Bharat
- Wanted 2
- Partner 2
- Sher Khan
Qualifications - Unmarried, 50+ yrs, Fair, Minimum 10 FIRs against you, Shirt removing habit, Look like Salman Khan
So #SalmanKhan is convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. ?? pic.twitter.com/yHjmHlODec— Tweetera? (@DoctorrSays) April 5, 2018
After 20 years, #Jodhpur court convicts #SalmanKhan in #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Buck killed in 1998, There is a possibility that by now Buck might've taken a rebirth. He/She too read this verdict and praise our Judiciary System. Now, let's see in how much time Salman will get bail— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 5, 2018
Judge - Where Is The Dead Body Of That BlackBuck ?
Salman Khan - pic.twitter.com/ZZEqxsuFdK
Salman Khan found guilty in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018
Finally, some justice for that blackbuck's great-great-grandchildren.
Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018
Later:
Salman out on bail.
Even Later:
Salman launches "Being Black Buck" t-shirts.
3% profits go to charity.
More Later:
Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.
"Tiger Innocent Hai" makes $2 billion.
Some really funny edits on the #BlackBuckPoachingCase ?????— Harnoor Singh (@hrnurtweets) April 5, 2018
Picture courtesy -Troll Bhaigod Haters (Facebook page) #SalmanKhan #SalmanVerdict pic.twitter.com/hz7T7bmTOL