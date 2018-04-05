The Jodhpur Court convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case, Close
The Jodhpur Court convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case,

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur sessions court Thursday, April 5 for killing two blackbucks during a shooting of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. 

Four other actors -- Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre -- who were the co-accused in the case, have been acquitted by the sessions court in Rajasthan.  

 Salman's fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the court verdict.

Here are some reactions: