Bollywood actor Salman Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur sessions court Thursday, April 5 for killing two blackbucks during a shooting of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

Four other actors -- Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre -- who were the co-accused in the case, have been acquitted by the sessions court in Rajasthan.

Salman's fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the court verdict.

Here are some reactions:

There's absolutely no doubt about the fact that Salman Khan is paying a price for his super stardom n yes his last name does play a part.Why does pressure 4m certain vested interests in media n politics result in harming a man who does great social work n is a Huge Patriot!! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 5, 2018

Celebrations in Black Buck paradise! pic.twitter.com/Fakiq0inBU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 5, 2018

Job Opening for Lead Actor -



- Race 3

- Kick 2

- Dabangg 3

- Bharat

- Wanted 2

- Partner 2

- Sher Khan



Qualifications - Unmarried, 50+ yrs, Fair, Minimum 10 FIRs against you, Shirt removing habit, Look like Salman Khan

#BlackBuckPoachingCase #Jodhpur — urmi bheda (@urmibheda) April 5, 2018

After 20 years, #Jodhpur court convicts #SalmanKhan in #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Buck killed in 1998, There is a possibility that by now Buck might've taken a rebirth. He/She too read this verdict and praise our Judiciary System. Now, let's see in how much time Salman will get bail — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan found guilty in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.

Finally, some justice for that blackbuck's great-great-grandchildren. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018