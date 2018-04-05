The Jodhpur sessions court Thursday (April 5) convicted the Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and awarded a two-year jail term. The court acquitted the other four accused — Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre and Tabu — of all charges in the case.

If the actor fails to get a bail, the price is heavy as projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore are in the line-up.

Salman Khan has been one of the most bankable star in the past decade. His films like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tiger Zinda Hai minted over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

Currently, he has multiple mega-budget projects in his kitty. He will be seen playing the protagonist in Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial actioner Race 3, the third installment of the successful Race franchise. Almost 90 percent of the film's shoot has been completed and the movie is slated to release on Eid, June 15 this year.

The total estimated budget of the Race is around Rs 100 crore which includes Rs 80 crore as production cost and Rs 20 crore approx. for prints and publicity. When released, the movie is expected to cross at least Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office considering Bhaijaan's huge fan following and the success rate of the previous installments.

The Dabangg Khan is also prepping for his upcoming film Bharat. He is teaming up with director Ali Abbas Zafar with whom he delivered blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai earlier.

The movie will reportedly be a big budget film and is slated to release on Eid in 2019. It is expected to earn more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. The estimated budget of Bharat is Rs 200 crore.

Another big budget films in Salman Khan's kitty are Dabangg 3 and Kick 2. The release dates of both the movies are yet to be announced by the makers as they are currently in the script stage. Dabangg 3 and Kick 2 are expected to go on floors in Christmas, 2019. The total budgets of both the films may go up to more than Rs 300 crore and are expected to make more than Rs 500 crore collectively.

Salman Khan is also producing a film 'Loveratri' under his home production banner, Salman Khan Films. The movie will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and also mark the debut of Warina Hussain in Bollywood. The estimated budget of Loveratri is around Rs 150 crore.

Not just movies, Salman Khan will also be returning to TV as a host with his yet another popular game show called Dus Ka Dum which airs on Sony TV. The actor had already shot for the show's teaser and the channel released the promo a few weeks ago. The Dabangg Khan is expected to get paid Rs 78 crore for 20 episodes of the game show.

Apart from movies and TV shows, Salman is currently endorsing brands which include Emami Groups edible oil, Thumbs Up, Revital, Yatra.com, Splash, Relaxo, and others and has a brand endorsement value of about Rs 4 crore a day.