One of the biggest conspiracy theories that science geeks love to debunk is the Nibiru planet destroying Earth myth. And by the looks of it, the supposedly doomsday-planet causing a 'Rapture' that will lead to the end of the world has been debunked again.

It's loud, clear and official – Nibiru isn't posing any threat this April 23, contrary to whatever Christian conspiracy theorist, David Meade and his supporters would like to claim. And here's why:

Nibiru is a mythical world, which is said to be orbiting around the sun. The planet's "sinister ways" date back to 1995 when it was about to collide with the earth. But NASA debunked that a few years ago, saying: "No giant, rogue planet has been found in the outer solar system to play the role of Nibiru."

Remember the doomsday rumors in the year 2012? Those were also based on the Nibiru myth. It was believed that Nibiru would disturb our planet during an alignment of Earth, the sun and the center of the galaxy December 21, 2012.

But as astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had explained, "What the [conspiracy web] site doesn't tell you is that [alignment] happens every year on December 21. They left that out of the account." Tyson even added that at best, the entirety of this Nibiru conspiracy is a "marvelous work of fiction."

But then why are people so obsessively talking about Nibiru's ability to end the world? Well, it's all astrology and a little bit of religion too. Neither of which is science.

The theory rests on "Rapture", which is an end-of-time event when Christians will supposedly ascend to heaven and the second coming of Christ will finally dawn upon them. As per their claims, April 23 is going to be the day when the positioning of planets will lead to the destruction of the Earth.

The Bible too mentions the event, as excerpts from Revelation 12:1-2 (according to BibleGateway.com) say, "A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant, and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth."

It is believed that this woman refers to Virgo from Greek and Roman mythology. Virgo is also one of the constellations in astrology.

Previously, the pro-doomsday theorists had warned that on April 23, the sun and the moon will be in Virgo. But so will the planet Jupiter – which is the Messiah, reports the Daily Express. This is the same alignment that was earlier believed to cause the end of the world. The event actually occurs every 12 years or so, meaning that this theory stands debunked.

NASA images.

But the enthusiasts haven't stopped at that. They have gone on to claim another planetary alignment, representing 'the Lion of the tribe of Judah' will lead to the Rapture this time.

And here's the best part: Their astronomy calculations are all wrong. April 23 sees Jupiter actually under Libra all day and the moon is between Leo and Cancer. And when the Jupiter and moon are in the sky, the sun (which is out of view) is over Pisces.

So there's nothing going on "under the feet of the Constellation Virgo," as the Daily Express quoted David Meade saying.

So we all can rest easy knowing the 2012 doomsday-based movie will not spring into reality.