Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng recently claimed that she has been homeless for a while and living under a bridge in Hong Kong with her girlfriend Canadian social media star Andi Autumn.

Etta Ng Chok Lam shared a short video on YouTube claiming that the reason for being homeless was her homophobic parents.

In the video, Etta was seen saying, "Hi I'm Jackie Chan's daughter and this is my girlfriend Andi. We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things."

The couple further claimed they've been forced onto the streets because no one was helping them out and instead they were asked to go to government shelters which would split them up.

Her alleged girlfriend Autumn also said, "I've asked all my friends for help. I've asked all my family for help. Everyone just keeps sending us to the directions of shelters, where they know we will be split up."

Ng continued, "I don't even understand. We've gone to the police, we've gone to the hospital, the food banks, LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don't give a s---. Two people in love that share love are trying not to get split apart and they're trying to f--- us over just because – I don't understand it – I love her."

While urging their fans to help them out, Ng further added, "We don't know what to do at this point. We just want to let people know what's going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don't understand."

Etta Ng is Chan's estranged daughter and her mother is former beauty queen Elaine Ng with whom the Rush Hour actor had an affair in 1998. Chan is currently married to Joan Lin.

Debunking all the claims made by Etta, her mother Elaine told the website Coconuts that she should have used his father's name and instead they needed to find a job.

"I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work. They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money," she said.

Although speaking of Chan previously, Etta Ng said in a 2015 interview "I have no feelings for him. He is my biological father, but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father. I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, 'Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'"