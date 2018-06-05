Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is having the time of her life with her on-screen husband Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa.

During a cast party in Ireland, the actors reunited with each other. And, that's when Momoa and Clarke tried to recreate the epic lift from the 1987 hit movie Dirty Dancing.

Clarke, who portrays the character of Daenerys Targaryen, took to Instagram to share a photo of the epic moment. She captioned it, "FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting 'that lift' from dirty dancing. Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake. And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head. (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this."

In the photo, Momoa is seen holding a stiff Clarke with her arms outstretched. However, they did not dare to try the exact above-the-head lift.

The Aquaman actor also took to Instagram to share a short clip and a series of pictures from the party. In one photo, Momoa is seen repeating the same pose with actor Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and vice-a-versa.

While sharing the small clip with the GoT actress, he described her as the "Moon of my life."

Upon his reunion with the entire GoT team, the overwhelmed actor wrote on social media, "I'm so grateful to be apart of the greatest show on earth. I'm honored to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends. I'm just here for kisses and hugs and The black stuff mahalo David and Dan you are legends . Congrats to the talented crew and cast. Aloha j."

However, it still remained a mystery whether Momoa's character Khal Drogo would make an appearance in the final season of the HBO series.

Speaking of the last season of the fantasy series, he told Entertainment Weekly a few months ago, "It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV. It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f–k up a lot of people."