For fans of superheroes like Batman, Iron Man, Captain America and even movie franchises like Star Wars, smartphone manufacturers have been doling out limited edition smartphones over the years.

Samsung kicked off the trend in 2016 when it released the Batman-inspired Galaxy S7 Edge Batman Injustice Edition that came in a huge box and had the Batman insignia on its black back panel. Last year OnePlus came up with the limited-edition OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition in time for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it seems the Chinese manufacturer wants to capitalize on the superhero craze.

Earlier this month, OnePlus started teasing a special edition of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 6, with a theme matching the latest Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

The Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 has been teased a couple times before and OnePlus recently confirmed the device's existence and what's more exclusive about this phone is the fact that it will be initially launched exclusively in India.

OnePlus has now released yet another teaser video of the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6, which for some reasons will be called the OnePlus 6 x.

The 15-second video gives glimpses of what to expect from the phone manufacturer. First thing's first, the video shows a few brief shots of the phone's chequered back which gives the look of 'carbon fiber' to us, but it's too silvery so, maybe it's a textured chequered back panel, inspired by superhero suits or something.

Nevertheless, you can watch the video for yourself below.

Though the video doesn't seem to give out much about the phone itself, except for the textured back similar to the carbon fiber "Karbon case" that OnePlus had created for previous phones including the OnePlus 5T. All we can say from the video is that the textured back looks a lot like the outfits worn by some of the superheroes in the Marvel universe, and we have nothing against the design choice.

Apart from that, the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition looks exactly the same as the regular edition looks from the front. There's the "notched" display with an ultra-tall 19:9 aspect ratio with the rounded edges.

But we can at least speculate OnePlus to add a lot of Avengers-themed goodies into the OnePlus 6 x, including an Avengers: Infinity War theme and wallpapers, and not to forget the box might also have a surprise accessory like the 'Secret Message prism' that we got inside the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition's box.

Also, OnePlus might just throw in an Avengers: Infinity War back case, you just never know. We suspect there will be some special Avengers or Marvel badging on the back panel, although we cannot see them in the video.

It's good to see OnePlus experiment with textured backs which go along with the movies. The OnePlus 5T had a white sandstone back which gave it the feel of an outer-worldly rock or 'moon dust, things that we associate with Star Wars. Now the OnPlus 6 x with its carbon fiber-ish back panel will give the look and feel of a superhero suit.

And yes, one last thing, the video does give out some very important details at the end. According to the video, the OnePlus 6 x will be exclusive to Amazon and will launch a day after the regular version of the OnePlus 6, i.e. May 17, 2018.

Avengers, save the date!