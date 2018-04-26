OnePlus 6 is set to make global debut in London on May 16

After international debut, OnePlus 6 is set to launch in India on May 17 and go on sale on May 21 via Amazon

OnePlus 6 is coming with huge upgrades over the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus phones to date

For almost a month, OnePlus has been tight-lipped on speculations of OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition and now, the company has finally confirmed that the device does exist and is coming to India.

OnePlus India released the official OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition teaser video on YouTube. Like the Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5T, its successor too is coming with matching colored themes such as the shell and the wallpaper inside.

In the short 15 seconds clip, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition is shown to feature high-grade shell with a geometric design on the back. It closely resembles the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fiber), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military equipment. It perfectly fits the bill for a super-hero ensemble edition.

The company has confirmed that OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition will be available exclusively on Amazon India from May 17 onward.

That's the maximum we could glean from the trailer, but since the official launch is on May 17, the company is expected to tease more features in coming days.

Check out the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition teaser video:

In a related development, OnePlus in association with Paytm is giving out over 6000 complimentary movie tickets. The contest for tickets to the action-packed Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War movie, which is slated to release on April 27, will go live later today at 10:00 am IST.

Here's how to register for the Avengers: Infinity War movie tickets contest:

OnePlus community members across cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, and Ahmedabad, can avail the tickets by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit oneplus.in and register your OnePlus IMEI number (If you have registered your IMEI previously, you can skip this step).Choose your city and click 'Get It' button & your ticket coupon code will be generated (Depending on availability)

Step 2: Once the ticket coupon code is generated, follow the link to the Paytm website, to select from the available shows and complete the checkout process

Note: During the checkout process on Paytm, Rs 1 would be charged as token processing fee towards the complimentary snacks including popcorn and a cold drink with every movie ticket and will be given as cashback, post the transaction.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about Android flagship

As per the information we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with Apple iPhone X (review)-inspired design, but with a bigger screen. It is confirmed to feature 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

In another teaser, the company has confirmed OnePlus 6 will come glass back hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T). It is also expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

On the back, OnePlus 6 is expected to come packed with vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The upcoming OnePlus 6 is expected to be made available in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.