For the past one month, OnePlus, in a bid to create curiosity among fans has been teasing bits and pieces of information on OnePlus 6's design, display, and configuration. Now, a photo of the fully working OnePlus 6 has surfaced online, leaving very little room for imagination.

Dutch technology blog TechTastic has posted an exclusive raw image of OnePlus 6 and it looks strikingly identical to the iPhone X. It features the familiar notch on top of the display, but it's smaller compared to the Apple anniversary mobile. And rest of the space is fully occupied by the screen. It is expected to come with an AMOLED-based screen, as it looks bright and vibrant in the low light condition of the room, where the photo has been taken.

TechTastic (screen-grab)

It also features on-screen buttons— back, home, and recents—similar to other Android phones. Recent reports have also indicated, OnePlus has optimized the device's OxygenOS user-interface to mimic iPhone X-like gesture for switching between multiple apps. It will be really interesting to see how the fans would react to new gestures.

OnePlus 6: Everything you need to know about the upcoming Android flagship

As said before, OnePlus 6 is coming with Apple iPhone X-inspired design but only in the front side. It features a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, OnePlus 6 is expected to come packed with vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it.

The upcoming device is also confirmed to come with glass back hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

Also, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

OnePlus/Twitter

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The upcoming OnePlus Android marquee phone is expected to come in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Also, OnePlus has confirmed that it will be releasing special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition in India next month on May 17.

As per the official teaser, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition is shown to feature high-grade shell with a geometric design on the back. It closely resembles the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fiber), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military equipment. It perfectly fits the bill for a super-hero ensemble edition.

Like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition, the new OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers variant will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

