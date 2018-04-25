OnePlus 6 will be coming with lot of upgrades in terms of design, build quality and internal hardware over the predecessor OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 is expected to cost much less than with Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X and other rival top-end brands

It's been more than three weeks since OnePlus started teasing OnePlus 6 features and now, the company has officially announced the launch date.

OnePlus China has confirmed on Weibo that the Android flagship OnePlus 6 will be making its debut on May 17 at 10 am local time (7.30 am IST), 751D-Park in Beijing. With almost a month away from the launch, the company has a lot of time to promote and build curiosity among consumers about the upcoming device.

OnePlus 6: Everything you need to know about the Android flagship

As per latest reports, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It will feature a notch on top similar to Apple iPhone X (review) and house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

The company has also confirmed OnePlus 6 will come with glass back hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was missing for the OnePlus 5T. It is also expected to boast IP68 certification, meaning the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) close to 30 minutes.

On the back, OnePlus 6 will be coming with 16MP+20MP snappers having an F1.7 aperture.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

OnePlus 6 is said to be made available in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India. It will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

