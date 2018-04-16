One of the biggest health problems of long work hours that demand you constantly sit in one place is the inevitable weight gain. And losing weight is possible only with a strict exercise routine and a healthy diet that you follow with discipline.

While long hours at work can leave you too drained to hit the gym on a regular basis, a more viable option is cutting down on the snacks or meals you consume throughout the day at the office; or even replacing them with much healthier option at least.

Here are certain diet hacks you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle – especially when you're at work – to lose weight or at least maintain a healthy weight without bloating up.

1. Healthy snacks

Healthy snacks are the ones full of fiber and protein. They help you feel fuller for longer periods of time and avoid scenarios where you're so overcome with food cravings that you indulge in overeating.

Dry fruits, whole grain crackers, roasted chickpeas, granola bars and almond butter are some of the many options you can include in your healthy snack items list.

2. Say no to refined carbs and sugars

Pretty much every refined carbohydrate breaks down in your body to produce sugar. This eventually increases your blood sugar levels and causes water retention in the body, leading to bloating – one of the major side effects of sitting all day at work.

3. No processed foods

All kinds of additives, monosodium glutamate (MSG), preservatives and artificial colors are your worst enemy if you're trying to shed those stubborn pounds. These processed foods abound in sodium and have only few nutrients that are actually not harmful to the body. In simpler terms, these are exactly the kinds of food you shouldn't be eating.

4. Stay hydrated

All those high-end juice products in fancy bottles that seem oh-so-tempting? Forget them. Water is your best friend now. Its thermogenic effect has a 30 percent increase in metabolism, which acts as a natural appetite suppressant, helping weight loss.

5. Bye-bye fried food

Deep fried chips, spring rolls and other junk foods – all fall in the category of your arch enemies if you're trying to lose weight. The trans-fats in these food items lead to inflammation and other conditions that are in no way going to support your weight loss plans.

And in case you're looking to see maximum results, check out these basic office-space exercises that you can also do to ensure you successfully shed those pounds easier!