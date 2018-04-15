Replenishing fluids, improving digestion, relieving congestion and helping you lose weight – warm water has several health benefits. Apart from being a holistic remedy to start the day with tea-spoon of honey and a squeeze of lemon to help weight loss, lukewarm water between 120°F and 140°F drunk before going to bed at night can help ease constipation too.

Let's take a look at the benefits that hot water has to offer:

1. Relieves nasal congestion

The warmth of the hot water creates steam – inhaling which can open up clogged sinuses and even offer relief from a sinus headache. Drinking warm water can also soothe a sore throat caused by mucous build up.

2. Helps relieve constipation

The intestine contracts when you drink hot water. This helps old waste trapped inside the body to pass out easier. Drinking hot water regularly, or occasionally when you're constipated can help you pass stool easier.

3. Helps weight loss

Hot water can wake your body's temperature control system up. The body compensating for the warm temperature of water rings the internal temperature down, which in turn activates metabolism. Metabolism plays a major role in helping weight loss.

4. Improves circulation

A warm bath helps circulatory organs – the arteries and veins – to expand and carry blood more effectively throughout the body. The same happens with drinking hot water. Healthy blood flow prevents cardiovascular diseases and controls blood pressure too.

Drinking hot water or bathing with hot water at night can also help you relax and prepare you for a sound sleep.

5. Can decrease stress levels and reduce toxins

Warm water's ability to improve central nervous system means it can ease anxiety too. Studies claim that adding some warm milk to the mix can help you feel even calmer.

Hot water can also temporarily raise your internal temperature. When this happens, the body's endocrine system activates and you start sweating. And as uncomfortable as sweating can be, it helps rid the body of toxins that you're exposed to in the environment.