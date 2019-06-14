A woman was tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten by the villagers of Kodigehalli in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, demanding her to return the money she had loaned from them on Thursday, June 13.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media showing the villagers thrashing and abusing Rajamma, 36, after tying her to an electric pole.

#WATCH A woman was tied to a pole in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru, yesterday, allegedly for not repaying a loan she took. Police have arrested 7 people in connection with the incident. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/jpwX3Cr0Gu — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

According to the reports, Rajamma, hailing from Kollegal in Chamrajanagar district of the state had shifted to Kodigehalli with her daughter a few years ago. It is alleged that she had cheated the villagers of Rs 12 lakhs and was missing for a few months. The victim had allegedly taken money from the villagers to start a hotel which was not a big hit and suffered heavy losses.

After the villagers started demanding their money she quickly fled the village and was hiding at Dharmasthala. The villagers, however, traced her and brought her back to Kodigehalli after which she was assaulted.

However, the local police rushed to the spot after they got information about the incident and rescued Rajamma. The police have initiated an investigation over the assault and have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.