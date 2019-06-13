A woman went through a harrowing experience after she discovered that her domestic help was sexually abusing her four-and-a-half-year-old son in Mumbai. The Malabar Hill resident discovered the sexual abuse last week when she saw the domestic help inappropriately touching the little boy. She later asked her son of what happened and he confirmed it even though he was not aware of how wrong it was.

She took this up with her husband and in-laws who brushed away the accusations as paranoia and continued to keep the help in the house.

The woman, who is a lawyer, immediately went to the police and registered a complaint against the domestic help as well as her husband and in-laws for not believing her and letting the help to continue working in their house.

"Initially she had doubts but that day, after she caught the servant sexually assaulting her son, she took her son into confidence and inquired. The child is believed to have narrated his ordeal, after which she brought this to the light of her husband as well as her parents-in-law who stay with them," sources told The Times of India.

The woman approached the police on June 4 after her husband and his parents refused to believe the domestic help's indiscretions. The domestic help along with the victim's father and grandparents have now been charged by the Malabar Hill police under the POCSO Act.

On Monday, the police also recorded a statement of the woman's son in front of the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC.