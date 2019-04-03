Every second day we come across an incident related to popular online game PlayerUnknown's BattleGround, widely known as PUBG to the world, that has become a rage in the gaming community. This game is always in the news not only for spoiling youngsters but grown-ups as well. A class 10th student allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by his mother for playing PUBG during exams.

The incident happened on Monday, April 1, in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district but came to light the next day. The deceased has been identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area of Telangana) and his father, K Bharath Raj is a priest. On Tuesday, Bharath Raj lodged a police complaint that Sambashiva committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom the previous night after he was chided by his mother, Umadevi, for playing PUBG video game on his mobile, according to news agency ANI.

"Sambashiva used to play PUBG on the phone and my wife Umadevi warned him not to play the game on phone on Monday night. My son became angry and committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom," Bharath Raj stated in the police complaint.

Malkajgiri sub-inspector K Sanjeeva Reddy said, "Parents had warned him several times. On Monday, his mother reprimanded him for playing the game instead of preparing for Tuesday's English exam. Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and bolted the door. As he did not come out for some time, his parents broke the latch and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel."

Sambasiva was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC by the police. The victim is supposed to write his last exam today.

This game has been often accused of spreading barbarity among kids after multiple incidents of PUBG's negative effects were reported all across the country. And, yeah...thanks to the World Health Organization for officially recognising it as a legitimate mental health disorder.

OTHER INCIDENTS

Earlier, a fitness trainer in Jammu was traumatised while playing the game. The man started punching himself after getting addicted to the game and injured himself badly. He had to be hospitalised and underwent medical treatment.

In another case, a teenager in Mumbai committed suicide after his parents denied of purchasing an expensive smartphone to play PUBG.

Also, a man from Malaysia was reported to have left his family and his pregnant wife after he was "disturbed" from playing PUBG.