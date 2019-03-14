Tencent Games has announced to release new PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile update soon and before the roll-out of the public, it has revealed some of the changes in the new patch and also offering beta app users to test the preview version and get the feedback.

PUBG Mobile is getting a lot of value-added features, weapons, quality-of-life and other good stuff in the upcoming update. Major improvements include the addition of new G36C rifle, Tukshai vehicle, some Zombie skills has been tuned and more.

Here're official PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 patch notes:

Classic

Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar

Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56 mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. Replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi

Added a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle: Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus

Survive Till Dawn:

Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information

Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter

Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased

Some resource drops have been tuned

Some zombie skills have been tuned

Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned

General:

Quick chat message "I got supplies" is now pre-selected

Outfit preview will send a warning when a piece being previewed is hidden by a currently equipped piece

When previewing outfits from a new crate, the preview from the previous crate will now be removed

Added tapping feedback to buttons of the main menu

Interested PUBG Mobile users can download the 0.11.5 beta on their Android and iOS phones from here.

In a related development, PUBG Mobile is facing a lot of flak in India, as it is being accused of inciting violent behaviour and also parents are worried of 10th and 12th-grade students neglecting studies to play the battle royale games late into the night.

Already, four cities in Gujarat, a western state of India has banned the PUBG Mobile gaming till March 30 and some regions till April 30, as the year-end academic exams take place during this period.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC (Indian Penal Code), which is disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant.