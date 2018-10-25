The often drought-hit village in the backward district Chitradurga in Karnataka witnessed a very strange natural anomaly when flames and what looked like lava started to erupt from an agricultural land in Manamainahatti village of Challakere taluk.

On October 2nd around 4 in the evening, flames and a red hot molten fluid like lava was seen arising from the grounds of this agricultural land of two acres used for groudnut cultivation. This land belongs to Thippeswamy, from the Lambani community of Manamainahatti village, located within Nayakanahatti revenue division. This strange occurrence had frightened the villagers, who thought this could be the start of a mini eruption.

An electric pole situated near the spot was seen bent and melted to the ground, the eruption made the pole tilt to one side. Officials immediately arrived at the scene and replaced the pole.

The police officials visited the site for examination and informed that a piece of the melted electric pole has been sent for testing to the laboratory of the department of geology and is awaiting the result.

A large number of people gathered around to witness the scene, which resulted in the destruction of the groundnut plants. "About 40% of the cultivated plants were destroyed and this is a huge loss for the farmers. No one told us anything of this occurence, we still have no idea why lava was coming from the ground", said Kishan, a resident of the village.