Acting on the orders of a local court, police have lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, and Vyapam scam whistleblower Prashant Pandey.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashank Garg told IANS on Friday that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged late on Thursday against the four for allegedly submitting forged documents, misleading and manipulating the courts under several sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the Vyapam case.

This comes in the wake of a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legal cell advocate Santosh Sharma in the court of Judge Suresh Singh.

The petition alleged that the Congress leaders had submitted forged documents in connection with the Vyapam case. They were also accused of trying to mislead and manipulate the Supreme Court and the High Court.

On the basis of this petition, the judge had ordered the Shyamla Hills Police Station to lodge an FIR against the accused.

It may be recalled that Digvijay had filed a petition in a Bhopal court and attached a 27,000-page chargesheet with it in connection with the Vyapam case.

The Vyapam scam pertains to college admissions and government recruitments and involves several politicians, businessmen, and officials, in Madhya Pradesh.

Imposters were employed to write papers, exam hall seating arrangements were manipulated and forged answer sheets were supplied by bribing officials.