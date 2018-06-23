On 21 June 2018, Charles Krauthammer who was an intellectual provocateur, winner of Pulitzer Prize died due to small intestine cancer. Charles was a columnist for Washington Post and also a commentator for Fox News Channel. Krauthammer laid a strong foreign policy of neoconservatism that aided the preliminary work for U.S.-led Iraq invasion in the year 2003.

He was born in New York. Before enrolling at Harvard Medical School, he graduated from McGill University, Montreal and Oxford University.

Krauthammer once said on Fox News about his study, "I was looking for something halfway between the reality of medicine and the elegance, if you like, of philosophy, so psychiatry was the obvious thing. That was my intention from the first day." When he was 22, Krauthammer met with an accident while diving in a swimming pool nearby campus after which he was paralysed. When he learned about his physical limitations, he chose to study psychiatry and later became a researcher and private practitioner.

Even after choosing his career by himself, Krauthammer was still dissatisfied by his profession and aimed to reach a large platform. He then started writing for The New Republic and was hired for writing speeches for Carter's vice president, Walter Mondale. On January 20 in 1981 Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter and later Krauthammer became writer and editor for The New Republic.

Although studying from medical school, Krauthammer's way of writing politic was really unexpected. But he made a strong political impact with his writings and views. He was a strong defender of Israel when it came to US-Israel special relationship.

Krauthammer was a highest political commentator of his time and he was awarded Pulitzer Prize in 1987 for his weekly columns in The Washington Post. Apart from Post, he used to write for other papers on politics such as Time, the Weekly Standard and even the National Interest foreign policy journal.

On 8th June in his final farewell note, Krauthammer wrote, "I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and the rigorous argument is a noble undertaking, I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny. I leave this life with no regrets."