The much-awaited Android flagship Vivo X21 can now be pre-booked on the company's official e-store in India. The shipping is slated to begin next week.

Vivo X21 can be ordered by making a down payment of Rs 2,000, but this amount will be returned to the customer as cash coupon of the same value via email. And on launch day, May 29, the company will announce the price of the device. Then, he or she has to apply the coupon and pay the remainder of the amount to complete the transaction.

As part of the promotional launch scheme, Vivo is offering special discounts including 5 percent cash back for SBI card holders, Rs 1,000 coupon from ferns n petals (flower and gifts retailer), one-year device security insurance for Vodafone subscribers and zero-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) option up to 12 months.

Though Vivo X21 comes with an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, the former has something more, an advanced security system than any other current flagship phones in the market. It boasts in-display fingerprint. Thanks to this technology, the company has managed to offer the phone with almost zero-bezels. The display covers more than 85 percent of the front panel with just a notch on the top, to house the front-camera and companion sensors to enable face unlocking capability and 3D face mapping like Apple anniversary mobile.

It is also expected to come with the option to hide the notch on the top to offer rich cinematic viewing experience on the big 6.28-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280p) FullView Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It also houses a 12MP selfie shooter which comes with features such as IP light fill to take good quality pictures under low light conditions.

Under-the-hood, Vivo X21 houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Vivo X21 comes packed with a vertically aligned dual camera module on the back –one a 12MP primary sensor and another 5MP secondary sensor. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidou, USB OTG, GPS /A-GPS, and dual SIM option.

Word on the street is that the Vivo X21would cost around Rs 35,000. It will be competing with Moto Z2 Force, recently launched Honor 10 and OnePlus 6, among others.

The Vivo X21 will also be made available on Flipkart with its own set of launch offers from May 29 onwards.

