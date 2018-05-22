Vivo's upcoming smartphone X21 UD will be sold exclusively on Flipkart later this month. The e-commerce giant has opened a dedicated Vivo X21 UD page on the website and is expected to commence the sale on May 29.

The new Vivo X21 UD is said to be more powerful and feature-rich compared to the popular Vivo V9, which was released in March in India.

The highlight of Vivo X21 UD is its advanced biometric security system, which no other tier -1 brand can boast of. It comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated within the display. Thanks to this technology, the company has managed to offer the phone with almost zero-bezel. The display covers more than 85 percent of the front panel with just a notch on the top, to house the front-camera and companion sensors to enable face unlocking capability and 3D face mapping.

Though the Vivo X21 looks similar to the iPhone X, the notch is very small. So, don't expect any advanced IR sensor like the Apple anniversary mobile, which uses it for the FaceID in low light condition and the Animoji feature.

It flaunts 6.28-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280p) FullView Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch on the top features a 12MP selfie shooter which comes with features such as IP light fill to take good quality pictures under low light conditions.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Vivo X21 sports a vertically aligned dual camera module on the back –one a 12MP primary sensor and another 5MP secondary sensor. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidou, USB OTG, GPS /A-GPS, and dual SIM option.

Rumour has it that the Vivo X21 UD would cost around Rs 35,000. It will be competing with Moto Z2 Force and recently launched Honor 10, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Vivo.